NEW YORK (AP) — A New York court has reinstated the conviction of a former Goldman Sachs programmer twice tried for stealing confidential computer code designed to run high-frequency trading.
An appellate court on Tuesday ruled that a lower court was wrong to overturn a May 2015 jury verdict that found Sergey Aleynikov (SUR’-gay uh-LAY’-nih-kawf) guilty of illegally using secret material.
The 46-year-old Russian native now faces up to four years in prison at his resentencing. His lawyer, Kevin Marino, says he plans to appeal the decision.
Aleynikov’s lawyers have maintained he violated Goldman confidentiality rules, not the law, and the case is a civil matter.
Aleynikov was first arrested in 2009 on federal charges and found guilty three years later. He served a year in prison before an appellate court overturned that conviction.
