COLUMBIA, Tenn. (AP) — Court papers filed in connection with the disappearance of a 15-year-old Tennessee girl and a former teacher allege that she feared the man and he told her she would face repercussions at school if she resisted him.
The Tennessean (http://tnne.ws/2oNfKeo ) reports that the petition was filed by Anthony Thomas on behalf of his daughter, Elizabeth Thomas, who disappeared from her home in Columbia on March 13. Columbia is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) south of Nashville.
The court papers ask Maury County Chancery Court to allow the family’s lawyer to take depositions of people with information.
The petition alleges that the father learned that Tad Cummins had threatened his daughter with repercussions at school if she didn’t go with him for a meal. The document also said Elizabeth Thomas was “scared of Cummins and felt in over her head.”
___
Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com
