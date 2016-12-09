FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — An appeals court has reversed two theft convictions against the ex-owner of an abandoned North Texas mortuary where bodies were found unattended in 2014.
The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports (http://bit.ly/2heBCeN ) the Second Court of Appeals in Fort Worth ruled Thursday there was insufficient evidence to convict Dondre Johnson.
The appeals court rendered acquittals on both counts.
Johnson had been convicted in September 2015 of taking money from families for cremation and burial services in Fort Worth and failing to deliver those services.
Bob Gill, Johnson’s attorney, says he’s pleased with the ruling.
Gill says Johnson was released on bond after serving his one-year sentence on nine misdemeanor counts of abuse of a corpse related to the case.
Tarrant County District Attorney Sharen Wilson says her office is evaluating its options.
Information from: Fort Worth Star-Telegram, http://www.star-telegram.com
