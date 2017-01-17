The case was filed by 45 Americans who were in the final stages of adoptions in Russia in 2012 when the Parliament abruptly ended adoptions by Americans in retaliation for U.S. sanctions against Russian officials accused of rights abuses.

MOSCOW — Europe’s human-rights court ordered Moscow on Tuesday to pay damages to U.S. families who were abruptly prevented from adopting Russian children, characterizing the ban as discriminatory.

Russia said it would appeal the ruling of the European Court of Human Rights within the next three months, but it could ignore the decision outright.

A panel of seven judges, including one Russian, unanimously ruled that a 2012 adoption ban was discriminatory and said Russia should pay each pair of prospective U.S. parents $3,200 in damages and $600 in legal fees. The case was filed by 45 Americans who were in the final stages of adoptions in Russia in 2012 when the Parliament abruptly ended adoptions by Americans in retaliation for U.S. sanctions against Russian officials accused of rights abuses.

About 60,000 Russian children were adopted by Americans in the 20 years before the ban. The adoptions of as many as 200 families were canceled when the law took effect. Russian officials said the ban was a response to accusations of abuse by U.S. parents. The Russian law was named for Dima Yakovlev, a Russian toddler who died after his adoptive U.S. father left him in a hot car.