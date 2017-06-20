HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) — A judge has struck down a court order that temporarily barred a Native American tribe in New Jersey from erecting teepees.

The judge found Mahwah had failed to prove the Ramapough Lenape Nation’s demonstrated “imminent and irreparable harm.” But he also dismissed the tribe’s argument that it is entitled to relief from the township’s zoning law because it has freedom of religion.

Township officials in May said the tribe’s 14-acre property is being used as a place of public assembly and as a campground.

Ramapough Chief Dwaine Perry tells The Record (https://njersy.co/2sMoOCy ) he’s pleased with the judge’s decision.

Mayor Bill Laforet says “there are no winners and losers in the decision.”

The tribe will seek a zoning change to allow it to use the property for religious and cultural purposes.

