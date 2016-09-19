BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A Cobb County court administrator says that while jury selection in the trial of a metro Atlanta man accused of killing his son by leaving him in a hot SUV has been grueling, it’s on track to be finished by the end of the week.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (http://on-ajc.com/2cirmLM) reports Tom Charron said Monday that if enough jurors can be declared eligible to be in the final jury pool by Friday, then opening statements can begin Oct. 3.

On Monday, Superior Court Judge Mary Staley Clark brought in a second panel of 36 prospective jurors. Twenty-one said they had formed and expressed opinions about Harris’ guilt or innocence.

Harris is an Alabama native who moved to Georgia to take a job with The Home Depot’s corporate office. He is charged with murder in the 2014 death of his 22-month-old son, Cooper.