ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service must update its decades-old recovery plan for the endangered Mexican gray wolf under a court order issued by an Arizona judge.
The judge on Tuesday signed off on a settlement that was reached earlier this year between environmental groups and the federal agency.
The agreement set a November 2017 deadline for the agency to come up with a new plan. The agency also has to provide the court and other parties in the case regular updates on the planning process.
Environmentalists have long argued that the agency had a legal obligation to adopt a recovery plan that spells out specific goals and milestones for returning the wolves to their historic range in the Southwest.
Most Read Stories
- Richard Sherman meltdown? Seahawks say they’ll push through it and stay on course | Larry Stone WATCH
- What national media are saying about Richard Sherman and the Seahawks after beating the Falcons
- Seahawks' Pete Carroll on Atlanta asking NFL to review last play: 'We won't send that play in'
- Is Richard Sherman’s blowup a byproduct of Seahawks coach Pete Carroll’s approach? | Matt Calkins WATCH
- Seahawks' Michael Bennett irate about 'scary' cut block from Falcons' Jake Matthews
There are currently about 100 wolves in the wild in New Mexico and Arizona.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.