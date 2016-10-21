COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Norwegian court says an Iraqi-born cleric can be extradited to Italy, which suspects him of enticing recruits to fight in Iraq and Syria.
Italy says Najmaddin Faraj Ahmad — known as Mullah Krekar — is behind Rawti Shax, a European-wide network aimed at violently overthrowing the government in the Iraqi-Kurdish region and replacing it with a radical caliphate.
Norway’s Borgarting appeal court said Friday it had rejected Krekar’s appeal and that “a fast and complete clarification of the case” backed extradition.
It is now up to Norway’s justice ministry to handle the deportation.
Krekar, 60, came to Norway as a Kurdish refugee in 1991.
