KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A federal appeals court says former inmates at a central Missouri county jail can sue over a policy that left them naked while laundry was done.
The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Tuesday reversed a judge’s dismissal of a lawsuit filed by former inmates at the Cole County Jail in Jefferson City.
The Kansas City Star reports (http://bit.ly/2jHdOP7 ) inmates had to cover themselves at night with bed sheets and blankets on laundry days — four nights a week for females and two to three nights for men. Others could see into the cells because windows in cells can’t be covered.
Attorneys for the jail said the policy promoted “cleanliness and hygiene.”
The appeals court ruled jail officials had provided no legitimate reason for the policy, making it unconstitutional punishment.
Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com
