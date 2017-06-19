INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana appeals court says a woman who lost both legs after she was run over by a freight train can sue the railroad for negligence.
The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports (http://bit.ly/2rw9Dcd ) that the Indiana Court of Appeals last week ruled Crystal Williams can sue the Chicago, South Shore and South Bend Railroad, overturning a lower court’s decision.
The appeals court says there are unanswered questions about the railroad’s duty to prevent Williams’ injuries.
Williams was 17 years old in December 2011 when a train was blocking her way as she walked home in Gary, Indiana. It lurched forward as she tried to climb between rail cars, running over her legs.
The railroad argues it’s not responsible because Williams was trespassing.
Gary is 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of Chicago.
Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com