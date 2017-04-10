CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A first court appearance is scheduled this week for a North Carolina man charged in what police have described as a racially tinged arson attack on an immigrant-owned store.
Mecklenburg County court officials say the hearing is planned Tuesday for 32-year-old Curtis Flournoy, a black man charged with multiple counts including ethnic intimidation and burning a commercial building.
Online records indicate Flournoy remained behind bars Monday, a day after his arrest. It wasn’t clear if he has an attorney.
Authorities have said someone set a fire Thursday at the Central Market that burned itself out. A window was broken with a rock, and a threatening note at the scene was signed “White America.”
The store’s owner, Kamal Dhimal, is from Bhutan and says he became a U.S. citizen last year.
