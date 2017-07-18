ATLANTA (AP) — An appeals court says the federal government improperly ordered the deportation of a former Nicaraguan rebel fighter who had been in the U.S. for more than three decades.
Roger Ricardo Alfaro, who fought as a U.S.-trained Contra rebel to overthrow the Nicaraguan government, fled to the U.S. in 1981. A year later, he got his status changed from tourist to lawful permanent resident.
He was deported in January 2015 after immigration authorities said he lied about never having been in prison when he applied for that status change, saying he’d been imprisoned by fellow rebels.
The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last week ruled that Alfaro did not lie because he hadn’t actually been in prison. His lawyer says Alfaro now hopes to return to Florida.
