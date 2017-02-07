BERLIN (AP) — A German court has ordered a German-Turkish author to pay a fine of 11,700 euros ($12,490) for incitement over a speech he gave at an anti-Islam rally.
German news agency dpa reported Tuesday that the Dresden regional court issued the fine to Akif Pirincci on Feb. 1.
Pirincci was a speaker at a rally staged in the eastern city in October 2015 by a group called the Patriotic Europeans against the Islamization of the West, or PEGIDA. He described asylum-seekers as “invaders” and lamented that the Nazi’s concentration camps had been closed.
Pirincci is best known for his novel “Felidae,” a thriller written from a cat’s perspective. He has gained a following among Germany’s far right because of his vocal criticism of Islam. Pirincci reportedly plans to appeal the fine.
Most Read Stories
- Heavy snowfall closes schools, complicates commute, knocks out power to thousands
- Fact check: No arrests from 7 nations in travel ban? Judge in Seattle was wrong
- Watch: Melissa McCarthy wins raves for Sean Spicer skit on 'SNL' WATCH
- Librarians take up arms against fake news | Jerry Large
- Seahawks among favorites for Super Bowl 52; Russell Wilson making plans to get there
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.