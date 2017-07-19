Share story

By
The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to prevent abortion opponents from blocking entry to Kentucky’s only abortion clinic.

The motion by U.S. Attorney John E. Kuhn Jr. asks that demonstrators be kept away from a “buffer zone” at EMW Women’s Surgical Center in Louisville.

The action comes as the clinic braces for a surge in protests. Operation Save America is planning a weeklong vigil.

The motion filed Tuesday stems from a May protest. Police say protesters were charged with trespassing after locking arms to block the clinic.

The motion says future protesters are likely to try the same tactics.

Activist Rusty Thomas says an order won’t change the group’s mission. He says there was no plan for a blockade during the upcoming vigil.

