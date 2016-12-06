A military prison psychologist is refusing to recommend that Chelsea Manning’s gender be officially changed to female in her Army employee-benefits file.

Lawyers for the transgender solider imprisoned for leaking classified information made the assertion in a federal court filing Monday in Washington.

The document says the chief of mental health at the Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, prison recently declined Manning’s request. Manning contends she has “achieved stability in her female gender.”

The document doesn’t say why psychologist Ellen Galloway declined the request.

Manning’s lawyers say an Army policy enabling soldiers to officially change their gender does not provide an avenue for Manning to do so unless she is released or receives transgender surgery.

Her lawsuit seeks a court order allowing Manning to wear her hair longer than 2 inches.