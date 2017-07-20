ROME (AP) — A Rome court has found 46 defendants guilty in a wide ranging corruption trial that revealed a system of kickbacks and intimidation to gain control of city contracts.

But the court did not convict the defendants of mafia-style association, a key element of the prosecutors’ case that would have been the first in Italy to unite findings of corruption with the trappings of organized crime.

The court gave the highest sentence to the alleged ringleader, Massimo Carminati, who was handed 20 years in jail — shy of the 28 sought by prosecutors.

Prosecutors say rampant corruption, which involved the management and supply of migrant shelters, sanitation agencies, parks maintenance and other municipal services, dates back years.

The wrongdoing predates the tenure of Mayor Virginia Raggi, who was present for the verdicts.