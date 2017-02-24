LOS ANGELES (AP) — No public proceedings will be held in the trial of Robin Thicke focusing on a restraining order his ex-wife wants amid allegations that he abused her and their son.
Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Roy Paul ruled Friday that the trial will start March 6 and be held behind closed doors as witnesses are questioned.
Paul will decide whether the temporary restraining order that Thicke’s ex-wife Paula Putton obtained should be made permanent.
She accused the “Blurred Lines” singer of severely spanking their son, and being physically abusive during their marriage.
Thicke has been ordered to stay away from his ex-wife and only have supervised visits with his 6-year-old son.
Thicke has denied abusing his son. His former lawyer has said there is no basis for the restraining order.
