NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — A Pennsylvania couple charged with locking two adopted children in dog cages as a form of discipline while they lived in Connecticut have pleaded not guilty.

Michael and Jennifer Thalmann appeared Monday in New Britain Superior Court. They were each released on $250,000 bond. WTIC-TV reports they pleaded not guilty and remain under an order to have no contact with the children. It’s unclear whether they have lawyers.

Police say the couple turned themselves in Sunday on charges of cruelty to people and risk of injury to a minor. The arrest warrants allege the couple failed to give the children enough food, hit them with paddles and locked them in cages as punishment between 2013 and 2016 while living in Newington.

Police say the couple recently moved to Audubon, Pennsylvania.