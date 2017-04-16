HOUSTON (AP) — A couple flying to Costa Rica for their wedding later this week were removed from a United Airlines flight in Houston for not following crew instructions.

Passenger Michael Hohl tells Houston television station KHOU (http://bit.ly/2pqIeIa) he and his fiancé moved to empty seats because another passenger was asleep Saturday in their ticketed seats. They insisted they complied with a flight attendant to return to their proper seats, but a federal air marshal came aboard the flight and asked they get off. They were rebooked on another flight Sunday.

The airline said in a statement the couple repeatedly tried to sit in upgraded seats they didn’t buy and wouldn’t move.

United has been under fire for the contentious removal of a doctor from a plane in Chicago last week.

