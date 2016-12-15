LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A suburban Atlanta couple accused of locking their son in a basement for months at a time are asking to be released from jail and to be given $600,000 per day for each day they’ve been behind bars.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Thursday (http://on-ajc.com/2hykFMp) that Therian and Recardo Wimbush sent a joint “plea offer” to Gwinnett County prosecutors, asking that their charges be dropped and for the county to give them what amounts to more than $540 million in “restitutionary redress.”
The couple say they’ve been falsely imprisoned since their 2014 arrest after being accused of locking their oldest child in a basement bedroom for as long as two years.
Both face multiple child-cruelty charges.
The Wimbushes are serving as their own attorneys. They have a hearing scheduled for Friday.
Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com
