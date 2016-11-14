CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — An official autopsy on a black man shot and killed by a North Carolina police officer found the man died of gunshot wounds to the back and abdomen, a newspaper reports.

The Charlotte Observer says (http://bit.ly/2g9ezTk) an autopsy report from authorities in Mecklenburg County said those wounds were found on Keith Lamont Scott. Specifically, the report released Monday shows Scott suffered gunshots to his left upper back, the front of his left abdomen and to the left wrist.

The county report is consistent with a private autopsy commissioned by Scott’s family and performed at Newberry County Memorial Hospital in South Carolina on Sept. 30.

Scott was shot to death Sept. 20 by a black Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer. The shooting set off two nights of unrest and a series of protests.