A spate of killings by police has put a renewed focus on de-escalation tactics developed to prevent some confrontations and keep others from ratcheting up to lethal force. A growing number of law-enforcement agencies have endorsed the concept, but commitment to it varies widely by department, and even by officer.

Supporters of de-escalation training acknowledge that police officers’ traditional, aggressive approach is often needed. Recognizing in a split second when such tactics might be counterproductive can be difficult, experts say, as can pivoting quickly from one mindset to the other.

The New York Times interviewed experts in police officers’ tactics, including one from Seattle, about the recent shooting of Keith Lamont Scott, a black man whose death set off protests in Charlotte, N.C. They offered their views on the crucial moments when the officers at the scene might have tried a different approach aimed at de-escalating the standoff. The experts insisted that with the limited information available, they did not want to pass judgment on most actions, and they sometimes disagreed with each other. They said there was no way to know, in any given case, whether a different approach would have saved a life.

Below is a description of events in Charlotte that led to Scott’s death and excerpts from what law-enforcement experts told us about how the encounter might have gone differently.

CONFRONTATION

On Sept. 20, officers went to an apartment complex to serve a warrant. They were not there for Scott.

According to police, Scott, 43, drew their attention by holding a handgun and smoking marijuana. It is legal in North Carolina to carry a gun openly, but it would have been illegal for Scott to have one, because he was a felon. The information made public so far does not indicate that the officers knew who he was.

Police have said that when officers approached him, he got into his parked sport-utility vehicle. Videos captured parts of the encounter that led to his death.

— Joseph Ryan, chairman, Pace University Department of Criminal Justice and Security; former New York City police officer: You need to ask if you need to be confronting the person now, or if you can leave and come back if the situation requires it.

— Jonathan Wender, president, Polis Solutions, a Seattle firm that teaches de-escalation and other tactics to law-enforcement agencies; former police officer in Washington state: There are situations in an open-carry state where one could see a person with a gun, and say, “Nothing is happening here, I’m going to let him go on his merry way,” but it’s a judgment call. So many cops have this idea that “I must take enforcement action in any situation.”

— Robert Taylor, Professor of criminology, University of Texas at Dallas; former police officer in Portland, Ore.: When a person is armed, that person poses a danger immediately to members of the public and the police officers. So de-escalation at that point is a lot trickier. The officer is thinking, “Is anything going to get worse by not intervening?”

— Geoffrey Alpert, professor of criminology and criminal justice, University of South Carolina: If they approached him because of the marijuana, that just doesn’t make sense. Guns are a threat, and cops understand that more than anyone. But when do you approach someone with a gun, where it’s legal to have that gun? I don’t know.

— Jim Bueermann, president, Police Foundation, a research and consulting group; former police chief in Redlands, Calif.: I suspect if you asked the officers now, they would say, “We really wish we had ignored him and just kept going.” The marijuana is a minor crime, but it is a crime. And most complaints the police get are not about armed robbery; they’re about lower-level, quality-of-life things. So the message we give cops is that small things count.

APPROACH

The videos show that officers closed in within a few yards of Scott, with their vehicles blocking his.

Wender: If you don’t have to get that close, then don’t. You can sit there and contain him and talk to him all day long. There’s no rush. But the underlying pressure is, “Do something right now, take charge.” It goes against the grain to slow things down.

Alpert: Time and distance equals safety. The closer you get, the less safe you are, and the fewer options you have.

Taylor: Either way, it’s a gamble. If the guy’s mental state is not good, closing in might make it worse, but you usually don’t know his mental state.

Bueermann: The people who get into policing have a very clear bias for action. But there are situations where we want action to be a last resort.

GUNS DRAWN

The videos show that the officers drew their guns and pointed them at Scott. It is not clear whether he aimed a weapon at them.

Alpert: I would have one person try to talk to him, while the others can have their guns drawn. Having guns out in that situation is appropriate, but if they had cover and a safe distance, they probably didn’t need to. If I pull my gun, I’ve lost most of my other options — my hands aren’t free.

Taylor: No police officer should be expected to confront a person who has a gun in their hand [without the officer also having a gun drawn].

Ryan: The gun should not come out unless your life or someone else’s life is in imminent danger. It’s a judgment call, but if the other person has a gun out, then I’m going to feel more comfortable having my gun out.

VERBAL COMMANDS

Officers shouted repeatedly at Scott to “drop the gun.” On the videos, that is their only attempt to speak to him, but the experts noted that the officers might have tried a less confrontational approach before the video began. Scott’s family has said that he had a traumatic brain injury, but it is not clear what, if any, mental impairment he may have had as a result.

Bueermann: One of the basic principles of de-escalation is you want to have a calm dialogue with the person. You want to say, “I know you have a gun, I want to talk to you, you have to put the gun aside and step out of the car.” But that isn’t always possible.

Alpert: This is why female officers so rarely use deadly force — their communication and negotiating skills are better. But if they’re telling him to drop it and he doesn’t drop it, that’s really going to worry the cops and elevate their perception of the threat.

Taylor: You can de-escalate by the way you talk, the tone of your voice, your stature. We need to teach officers, you can’t always be in that authoritative position. But these are all judgment calls, nice 20/20 hindsight.

Wender: Physiological arousal compromises thought. Their hearts are pounding, the adrenaline is pumping, and it’s harder to think clearly.

Bueermann: With that level of stress, there can be serious perceptual distortions, where you literally are not seeing or hearing a lot of what’s going on around you.

ENLISTING A RELATIVE

Scott’s wife, Rakeyia Scott, was recording video while pleading with the officers to not shoot her husband, and telling him to cooperate. The officers largely ignored her.

Wender: If you’ve got a relative on hand who’s got some insight into what’s going on with him, take her off to the side and engage with her.

Alpert: You want her to be on your side. You could even get her or someone close to him to talk to him, calm him down.

Bueermann: You want to talk to her, but you wouldn’t [use her as an intermediary] unless you were very confident what she would say, and what their relationship is.

DECISION TO FIRE

One of the five officers surrounding him fired soon after Scott stepped out of his SUV. It is unclear what that officer saw — none of the videos is from his vantage point, nor do they make clear what was in Scott’s hands. The other officers did not shoot.

Taylor: We don’t know why the other officers didn’t reach the conclusion that there was a need for deadly force, or why one did. I can’t draw any conclusions from it.

Alpert: Very often you have contagious fire, where one shoots and then they all do. That didn’t happen here, which is positive.

Wender: Most cops have been in situations where they lawfully could have shot somebody and didn’t.