PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island ballet company says its annual production of “The Nutcracker” will go on as scheduled despite the theft the title character’s mask and costume, the Sugar Plum Fairy’s tutu and other costumes.

The Festival Ballet Providence’s costumes were discovered missing from a Pawtucket warehouse last week.

Artistic Director Mihailo Djuric (muh-HY’-low JUHR’-itch) says while “a significant blow,” the theft has made the dancers determined to make this year’s performance extra special.

He has contacted ballet companies across the nation to see what is available to borrow, and several have stepped up.

The value of the stolen costumes hasn’t been determined, but is estimated to be in the thousands of dollars. Police are investigating.

The company has been performing “The Nutcracker” for nearly 40 years. The show opens Dec. 16.