LONDON (AP) — Some people have all the luck.
Consider the person who dropped about 10 pounds (about $15) around 30 years ago on what was thought to be a piece of costume jewelry — it turned out to be a 26.27 carat white diamond.
The gem bought at a flea market is expected to fetch about 350,000 pounds ($454,000) when it is auctioned by Sotheby’s next month.
The buyer had no idea of the ring’s value because 19th-century diamonds were not cut to show off their brilliance and clarity.
The auction house’s jewelry department chief, Jessica Wyndham, said Monday the owner wore it on a daily basis, unaware that it was a real diamond.
She called it “an amazing find.” The owners have asked not to be identified.