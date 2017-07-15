NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A spectator who posted photos and audio online from the closing argument of Bill Cosby’s criminal defense attorney has been found guilty of contempt of court and sentenced to 50 hours’ community service.

Montgomery County President Judge Thomas DelRicci sentenced 37-year-old Anitra Burrows on Thursday.

The Collegeville woman told the judge she knew she was violating a previous court order that prohibited any recording inside the courtroom, but told the judge she viewed Cosby’s celebrated sexual assault trial as the “one time” she might produce a viral online video. The video was posted on YouTube.

Cosby’s 11-day trial ended in a mistrial when jurors couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict. A retrial has been set for November.

Burrows apologized and told the judge “there was no malicious intent.”