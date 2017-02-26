NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Actor Bill Cosby is set to return to a Pennsylvania courtroom Monday to ask a judge to bring in outside jurors in his criminal sex assault case.

The hearing comes after the trial judge Friday ruled that only one other accuser can testify at the scheduled June trial.

Prosecutors had asked that 13 other accusers testify to support charges that Cosby drugged and molested a former Temple University employee at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

Investigators reopened her complaint in 2015 and it became an issue in the district attorney’s race that fall in Montgomery County.

The defense argues that jurors from another county should hear the case because of the pretrial publicity. Prosecutors don’t oppose the motion.

Montgomery Common Pleas Judge Steven O’Neill is presiding over the trial.