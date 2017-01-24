Former “Cosby Show” star Keshia Knight Pulliam has given birth to a baby girl.
The 37-year-old Pulliam shared a picture of her cradling the baby’s legs on Instagram on Monday with the note, “Ella Grace has arrived!!!”
Her brother, Mshon Pulliam, posted a picture on Instagram of himself with his sister in a hospital bed holding the baby in the background.
Pulliam’s husband, former NFL player Edgerton Hartwell, filed for divorce in July after just six months of marriage. The filing came days after Pulliam announced that she was expecting a baby.
Most Read Stories
- Shooter sent Facebook message to Breitbart's Milo Yiannopoulos before gunfire at UW protest, police say
- Man shot at UW no racist, friends insist, despite shooter’s claim
- Man struck, killed by Link light-rail train in Rainier Valley
- Trump administration taps 2 Washington state GOP legislators to help reshape EPA
- We need real solutions to vehicle campers | Editorial
Pulliam is best known for her role as Rudy Huxtable on “The Cosby Show.” She also played Miranda Payne on “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne.”
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.