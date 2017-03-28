PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bill Cosby’s lawyers want to prevent jurors at his Pennsylvania sex assault trial from hearing his lurid deposition testimony about giving pills and alcohol to a string of women before sex.

The 79-year-old comedian is accused of drugging and molesting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand in 2004. He has said the sexual contact was consensual.

Cosby gave the testimony more than a decade ago as part of Constand’s lawsuit filed against him.

Judge Steven O’Neill previously ruled that prosecutors can use Cosby’s deposition about his long history of extramarital relationships as evidence. But in a separate ruling, O’Neill said most of the women Cosby talks about in the deposition won’t be permitted to take the stand.

Cosby’s lawyers asked the judge to exclude Cosby’s 2006 testimony about those women.