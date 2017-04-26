PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bill Cosby and his delegates are speaking out in select media interviews a month before jury selection starts in his Pennsylvania sex assault trial.
Cosby tells a black news service that he is working on new material and hopes to resume his career. The 79-year-old comedian has made few, if any, public remarks since his 2015 arrest.
On the same day, his youngest daughter and his lawyer raised concerns about whether the public is affording him the presumption of innocence. Jury selection is set for May 22.
Cosby also tells the National Newspaper Publishers Association that he lost his vision suddenly two years ago. The article doesn’t describe his condition, and his spokesman wouldn’t elaborate.
Cosby has pleaded not guilty to drugging and molesting a woman in 2004.
