SAN DIEGO (AP) — Officials say a model who accuses Bill Cosby of sexually assaulting her at a Playboy Mansion party in 2008 has been arrested on suspicion of bringing heroin to a San Diego jail.
San Diego County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Ryan Keim says Chloe Goins was parked at the jail late Sunday when a deputy approached her about an unspecified vehicle violation.
Keim says a drug thought to be heroin was found in her car and the 27-year-old was arrested. She could face felony charges including possessing a controlled substance in prison.
It was unclear whether Goins went into the jail with the drugs.
Her attorney Spencer Kuvin said Tuesday that his concern is for his client’s well-being.
Goins is one of dozens to accuse Cosby of assault. He denies the charges.