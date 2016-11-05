WOODRUFF, S.C. (AP) — CORRECTS: Sheriff: S. Carolina man accused of keeping woman chained in a storage container killed at least 7 people. . (Corrects APNewsAlert to reflect the sheriff said the suspect killed at least 7 people, not 7 more.)
WOODRUFF, S.C. (AP) — CORRECTS: Sheriff: S. Carolina man accused of keeping woman chained in a storage container killed at least 7 people. . (Corrects APNewsAlert to reflect the sheriff said the suspect killed at least 7 people, not 7 more.)
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.