ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — In a story May 31 about the winning Powerball numbers, The Associated Press reported erroneously the Power Play number. The correct Power Play number was 2.
A corrected version of the story is below:
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game
Most Read Stories
- Paul Allen’s colossal Stratolaunch plane emerges from its lair VIEW
- Future grandma has problem with plans for naming granddaughter | Dear Carolyn
- Young father run down, killed in Grays Harbor County campground confrontation
- Mary Kay Letourneau's husband files for legal separation
- Man arrested in Grays Harbor County fatal hit-and-run; deputies say they don't see race as factor
By The Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the “Powerball” game were:
04-33-39-46-60, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 2
(four, thirty-three, thirty-nine, forty-six, sixty; Powerball: six; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $302 million
___ Online: Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/