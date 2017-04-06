PHILADELPHIA (AP) — In a June 16, 2016, story about a George Washington tent going on display at the new Museum of the American Revolution, The Associated Press erroneously reported when it was in use. It was used in the years after the Valley Forge encampment, not during that period.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Museum of the American Revolution sets 2017 opening date

The Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia announced it will open on April 19 next year, a key date in the war’s history

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia has announced it will open on April 19 next year. It’s the anniversary of the opening battles in 1775 between British troops and American colonists in Lexington and Concord and the “shot heard round the world.”

One of the marquee exhibits will be a headquarters tent that Gen. George Washington used after the Valley Forge winter of 1777-78. It will be viewable through a glass wall and in a completely sealed environment.

The museum has built up a large collection, including guns and other artifacts from the first fighting of the Revolutionary War.

Officials say they were able to set an opening date after philanthropist H.F. “Gerry” Lenfest gave the museum a $10 million donation on top of his previous $40 million matching gift.