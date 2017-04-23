KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Dozens of corpses are being sent to different provinces around the country for burial two days after a Taliban attack on a northern Afghanistan army base left at least 100 soldiers and others dead or wounded.
Ministry of Defense spokesman Gen. Daulat Waziri said Sunday that 10 attackers wearing army uniforms passed through two checkpoints at the base in two military vehicles on Friday. He says security guards stopped them at a third gate and that’s when the attackers opened fire. Two suicide bombers ignited their explosives as part of the attack.
Although the government insists about 100 were killed or wounded, other sources put the toll at more than 130 dead.
Sunday was declared a national day of mourning.
