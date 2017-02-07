NATALIE, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman has died after getting her arm caught in a clothing donation drop-off box.
Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley says 56-year-old Judith Permar died from a combination of trauma injuries she sustained in the accident and hypothermia.
The coroner says the Mount Carmel woman used a step stool to reach into the bin, and her left arm became stuck when the stool collapsed. She broke left her arm and wrist and couldn’t get free.
Investigators believe she went to the drop box about 2 a.m. Sunday. She was found dead more than six hours later.
The drop box is located along a highway in Natalie, a tiny village in Mount Carmel Township. That’s about 60 miles northeast of Harrisburg.
The coroner conducted an autopsy Monday.
