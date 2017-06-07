Share story

By
The Associated Press

SALEM, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a couple and their teenage son whose bodies were found in their southern Indiana home were shot to death.

Police have said they believe a man who was living with the family committed the slayings.

State Police say the Washington County coroner identified the victims as 58-year-old Danny G. Newlin; 41-year-old Kelley Kay Newlin; and 14-year-old Austin Newlin.

Their bodies were found Sunday in their home near Salem, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) northwest of Louisville, Kentucky.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The preliminary cause of death for all three is gunshot wounds.

Monroe County Coroner Joani Shields said Tuesday that the suspect, 47-year-old Richard Lee Burton Jr., also died and that his death has been preliminarily ruled as suicide by gunshot wound. Burton’s body was found Monday in a truck near Bloomington.

The Associated Press