SALEM, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a couple and their teenage son whose bodies were found in their southern Indiana home were shot to death.
Police have said they believe a man who was living with the family committed the slayings.
State Police say the Washington County coroner identified the victims as 58-year-old Danny G. Newlin; 41-year-old Kelley Kay Newlin; and 14-year-old Austin Newlin.
Their bodies were found Sunday in their home near Salem, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) northwest of Louisville, Kentucky.
The preliminary cause of death for all three is gunshot wounds.
Monroe County Coroner Joani Shields said Tuesday that the suspect, 47-year-old Richard Lee Burton Jr., also died and that his death has been preliminarily ruled as suicide by gunshot wound. Burton’s body was found Monday in a truck near Bloomington.