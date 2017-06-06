Share story

By
The Associated Press

CENTREVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say human remains have been found after a Las Vegas woman told investigators her dead child had been in a vacant southern Illinois home for two years.

The discovery was made Tuesday in Centreville, a suburb southeast of St. Louis.

The local coroner, Calvin Dye Sr., says the woman called Las Vegas police early Tuesday, telling them her 7-year-old child died in 2015 and the body could be found in the home’s garage. Dye says police found human remains wrapped in two blankets.

Dye says a forensic anthropologist will try to determine the child’s gender, and police are trying to determine how the child died.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Dye didn’t have details about the woman or the investigation. Police in Las Vegas and Centreville didn’t immediately return messages from The Associated Press.

The Associated Press