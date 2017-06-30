LAS VEGAS (AP) — The man who killed himself after shooting up a Las Vegas pain-management clinic has been identified.
The Clark County coroner’s office said Friday that 50-year-old Chad Broderick of Las Vegas had pulled the trigger with the gun aimed at his mouth.
Police say the man was a regular patient at the Center for Wellness and Pain Care in northwest Vegas but was denied a same-day appointment Thursday afternoon. He opened fire and then fatally shot himself.
Other patients described fleeing the scene as multiple bullets rang out.
Police said two employees suffered “fairly minor” injuries. One woman was hospitalized for a fall.
The clinic says on its website that it offers pain management via acupuncture, aromatherapy, massage therapy, and prayer.