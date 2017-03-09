GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A coroner in South Carolina says the death of a wounded man after a scuffle with security guards at Greenville Memorial Hospital was the result of the guards’ actions.
Coroner Parks Evans told news outlets an autopsy shows 48-year-old Donald Keith Smith of Greenville died Monday from traumatic asphyxiation. The coroner says Smith was unable to breathe because of the position in which he was held after the scuffle.
The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating. The agency says Smith had been admitted to the hospital for a gunshot wound to the arm.
Evans said Smith became combative and hit an officer. Officers then secured Smith on a gurney. Hospital personnel were unable to revive him.
Most Read Stories
- Boeing’s talking with airlines about a ‘797,’ and they like what they hear
- Activist, educator Nikkita Oliver to run against Mayor Ed Murray
- Seattle taxes among nation’s kindest to the rich — and harshest to the poor | FYI Guy VIEW
- It's finally happening: Din Tai Fung opens in downtown Seattle tomorrow!
- Ciara shows off baby bump in nude photo shoot with Russell Wilson -- and Twitter had something to say about it
Hospital spokeswoman Sandy Dees says the officers are no longer assigned to the hospital during the investigation.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.