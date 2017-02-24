NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A coroner says the autopsy of an inmate found dead in his New Orleans cell shows signs that he died of causes related to drugs or medication.
Orleans Parish Coroner Dr. Jeffrey Rouse said in a statement Friday that an autopsy of 23-year-old Colby Crawford showed “no physical signs of trauma.”
Rouse says full toxicological tests will be done to identify any substances present in Crawford’s system at the time he died.
Crawford was found unresponsive just after 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Most Read Stories
- Cheating hubby needs to reset attitude toward ‘affair baby’ | Dear Carolyn
- Washington state will resist federal crackdown on legal weed, AG Ferguson says
- Seattle home too toxic to enter sparked a bidding frenzy — now we know why VIEW
- T-Mobile one-ups Verizon’s new unlimited data plan; 4Q results top forecasts
- Swedish CEO resigns in wake of Seattle Times investigation
___
Information from: The New Orleans Advocate, http://www.neworleansadvocate.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.