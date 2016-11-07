PHENIX CITY, Ala. (AP) — Authorities have identified a teenager who was fatally shot by a western Georgia police officer following a police chase that ended in eastern Alabama.

Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry said in a news release that 17-year-old Christian Andrew Redwine, of Columbus, Georgia, was pronounced dead at the scene in Phenix City, Alabama, early Sunday. The chase had started in nearby Columbus.

Russell County District Attorney Kenneth Davis tells the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer that police believed the vehicle was stolen and was being used as a weapon.

Davis says an unidentified Columbus officer fatally shot Redwine, who was driving the vehicle. Two unidentified passengers were hospitalized and listed in stable condition late Sunday.

Court records show Redwine, who was white, had been released on bond Tuesday on a burglary charge.