SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have released the identities of four people killed in a quiet Northern California neighborhood.
The Sacramento County coroner’s office on Sunday confirmed the victims as 45-year-old Angelique Vasquez; her 14-year-old daughter, Mia Vasquez; her 11-year-old son, Alvin Vasquez; and 21-year-old Ashley Coleman.
Sacramento police Officer Matthew McPhail says detectives didn’t immediately know what relationship Coleman had to the Vasquez family.
The victims were found in a single-story home Thursday. McPhail says investigators are still processing the scene and are treating the entire house as evidence.
Police arrested 56-year-old Salvador Vasquez-Oliva on suspicion of homicide in connection to the killings. They have not named a motive or said what relationship Vasquez-Oliva has to the dead.
Sgt. Bryce Heinlein said Thursday that the killings don’t appear to be random.
