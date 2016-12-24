JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania say an infant likely died three or four days after her parents died from what officials suspect were drug overdoses.

Cambria County officials said Friday that 27-year-old Jason Chambers, 19-year-old Chelsea Cardaro and 5-month-old Summer Chambers were found dead in a Kernville home.

Coroner Jeffrey Lees said the parents had been dead for about a week when their bodies were found Thursday. He said autopsies Friday confirmed that the infant died several days later from dehydration and starvation. Neighbors believed the family was out of town.

Toxicology tests are pending for the adults. Authorities say although overdoses haven’t been confirmed, there was evidence of drugs at the scene.

Police said emergency responders were called to the home last month to treat the man after an overdose.