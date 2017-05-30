CENTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — An autopsy has confirmed that a Spirit Airlines pilot and his wife died of overdoses of cocaine and carfentanil (kahr-FEHN’-tuh-nihl).

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday confirmed the autopsy results in the deaths of 36-year-old Brian Halye (hah-LEE’) and 34-year-old Courtney Halye. Police say the couple’s four children found their bodies March 16 at their home in Centerville, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Cincinnati.

The deaths came about a week after Brian Halye’s last flight. The Dayton Daily News reports the autopsy report doesn’t indicate if the Halyes knew the cocaine contained carfentanil — a synthetic opioid 100 times stronger than fentanyl and 1,000 times more powerful than morphine. But the autopsy report does show that both Halyes took the drug by injection.

