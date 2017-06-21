BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman with a history of stealing meals and services has allegedly struck again, this time at a hair salon.
Bethlehem township police say 46-year-old Tia Hassler went to the Intrigued Salon on Sunday and had more than $100 worth of highlights put in her hair, only to claim she had no money once the work was done.
Salon workers told police Hassler knew the price before they did the work and gave no indication she couldn’t pay.
Hassler remained in the Northampton County jail Wednesday without an attorney listed in online court records.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle police fatally shoot black Seattle mother; family demands answers WATCH
- ‘Get back! Get back!’: Seattle police release recordings of fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles WATCH
- Boeing admits its 747 ‘Queen of the Skies’ has no future as passenger plane
- Seattle police transcript of fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles: 'I don't have a Taser' WATCH
- Lesson in bias: Columbia City, I hear you loud and clear | Nicole Brodeur
Those records show numerous theft of services cases against her dating to 2009. That’s when she first was charged with running up a tab for meals and drinks and refusing to pay for them.