DILLSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Police say a Pennsylvania woman tried to buy a house by forging a $1.2 million check from a credit union.
Police in Carroll Township, York County, say that happened in January.
Investigators say 49-year-old Katherine Kempson used the internet to copy a business logo from Members First Federal Credit Union to create the $1.2 million check. She’s also accused of writing a bad check for $60,000 to a real estate agency as part of the bogus transaction.
Online court records don’t list an attorney for Kempson. She faces a preliminary hearing March 20 on forgery and bad check charges.
Police Sgt. David Smith says the credit union’s fraud department first raised red flags, prompting police to investigate.
