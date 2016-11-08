NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police are looking at surveillance video in the investigation of a fatal subway shove at the bustling station beneath Times Square.
A train crushed a passenger to death around 1 p.m. Monday after another woman pushed her onto the tracks.
Witnesses flagged down two police officers on the platform. Melanie Liverpool, of Queens, was apprehended within minutes. She was later arrested on a murder charge.
It wasn’t clear if she had a lawyer who could comment on her behalf. Authorities have described Liverpool as emotionally disturbed.
Subway deaths from pushes are not common, but there have been a few in the past few years.
