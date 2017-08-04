NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — The police marine unit that patrols the upper Niagara River says too many boaters and people on personal watercraft are getting too close to the brink of Niagara Falls.

New York State Park Police Lt. Clyde Doty tells WGRZ-TV in Buffalo (http://on.wgrz.com/2feIsBJ ) that people put their lives at risk when they ignore buoys and warning signs on the river.

A no-boating zone starts about a quarter mile west of the north Grand Island Bridge, located about 3 miles from the brink of the falls.

Doty says so far this summer there have been 10 incidents involving boaters and personal watercraft riders who ventured into dangerous waters. He says some were stopped near Goat Island, located at the brink.

___

Information from: WGRZ-TV, http://www.wgrz.com