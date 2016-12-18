Share story

The Associated Press

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts say they’ve arrested a man who tried to shoplift items from a Target while officers were holding a toy drive outside the store.

Dartmouth police say the department had been holding its annual Christmas toy drive outside the store on Saturday when Target employees alerted officers to a man they say had shoplifted from the store.

Detective Kyle Costa says 42-year-old Patrick Machado, of Acushnet, had several items valued at about $120.

Machado was charged with shoplifting by concealing merchandise. It’s unclear if he has an attorney. Costa says Machado apologized to police after his arrest.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Costa says the officer who arrested Machado kept his Santa Claus hat on “in keeping with the spirit of the holiday.”

The Associated Press