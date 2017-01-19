PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police say a screaming man attacked an officer and then died in a subsequent scuffle.
Authorities say the man was yelling and jumping on his truck Thursday in a residential area when the officer arrived.
Police say the man then jumped off his truck, reached in the patrol car’s window and grabbed the officer by her neck.
Authorities say the officer hit the man with her baton while another officer used a stun gun. Police say the man was wrestled to the ground and became unresponsive.
Officers administered an anti-overdose drug, thinking he was high on narcotics. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
The cause of death is unclear. Police say the stun gun prongs never penetrated the man’s skin. The officer had minor injuries.
